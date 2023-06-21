School Board Member Perla Alarcon-Flory to submit official resignation June 26

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the second time in ten months, the Sioux City Community School District will have to fill a seat on the school board.

Board Member Perla Alarcon-Flory will turn in her resignation at Monday’s school board meeting. Alarcon-Flory has been a part of the Sioux City community for over 20 years, and she’s served as a director on the school board since 2013. She says she’s stepping down and moving to Arkansas with her husband, who works for Tyson. Monday’s school board meeting will be her last.

“I cannot express my gratitude, my deepest gratitude, and appreciation for allowing me to serve you and serve your kids,” said Alarcon-Flory. “If you’re interested in serving on the school board, I encourage you to do so; you don’t have to be an expert in education, but you need to care. That is the wonderful thing that I found here in Siouxland, a home, and community members that really care about Sioux City.”

The district has 30 days to appoint a replacement to fill in Alarcon-Flory’s seat. That person will serve until November, which is the next regular school election.

“I believe we’ll be in a position to appoint someone in the July 24 board meeting, that would be our desire,” said Board President Dan Greenwell. “We’ll go not quite 30 days so we’ll have just the right amount of time to ask people to submit a letter of interest. And from there, we’ll give them an opportunity to speak in front of the board and then make that decision, hopefully, on July 24.”

The school board will hold elections this November for five open seats, including the one held by Alarcon-Flory. The person elected to fill Alarcon-Flory’s seat will serve the remaining two years of her term, which expires in 2025.

