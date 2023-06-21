Some Woodbury County Emergency Services Workers to get increased benefits

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Woodbury County workers will get more personal days, and vacation benefits, thanks to a vote by county supervisors, Tuesday night.

The new personal and vacation benefits will be increased for those hourly employees working in the county’s Emergency Services Department.

It will apply to those who work 24-hour shifts. The increase is meant to reflect the longer hours those employees work.

The county’s Emergency Services Director Scott Mitchell said the change would also make it easier for employees to take full shifts for vacation. He said he is hopeful this will help keep employees.

“It’s showing them that the board does care that they’re actually putting in more hours and they’re putting in more time so they’re benefiting from that. I mean, I hope in the end, it does help with the recruitment of it, but time will tell on that one,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the department still needs to fill a full-time position for a paramedic. That’s a position that’s been open since last January.

