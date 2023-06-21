Starting summer off with another toasty day.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Early this morning, summer officially started, even though it has been feeling like summer for the past couple of weeks.

Even this morning, our temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s, which is above average for this time of year. Out west, there is a chance of some rain and thundershowers, especially in Holt County.

The rest of Siouxland is seeing clear skies this morning, with some fog developing in portions of eastern Siouxland.

Today we are forecasting another toasty day as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. When it comes to the skies, we have two different conditions across Siouxland.

West of I-29, we will see somewhat cloudy skies, while eastern Siouxland will see mostly sunny skies today. Then tonight, clouds build in from the west, making it partly cloudy as lows fall into the 60s.

The rest of the work week will see highs in the 80s and low 90s, with chances of thunderstorms and showers possible throughout the rest of the week.

Our best chance of seeing some widespread severe weather will be this upcoming Saturday, as the Storm Prediction Center has put out a 15 percent chance of severe weather here in the Siouxland area. It is something to keep in mind as we head into this weekend.

