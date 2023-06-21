Summer has arrived as the warmer than average weather continues for another couple of days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While western Siouxland got in on some nice rain today, the majority of Siouxland stayed dry and warm yet again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Holt County was the big winner with the rain as places like O’Neill, NE saw 1.69″ today.

Most of the area will stay dry tonight and under partly cloudy skies we’ll see lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will give us our first full day of summer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again under a partly cloudy sky and maybe just a small chance of seeing an isolated thundershower or two develop in the region.

We’ll see one more warm day on Friday with highs in the upper 80s although some changes should start to arrive after that.

As we approach Friday evening and Friday night, we’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms moving into Siouxland with lows Friday night in the mid 60s.

Saturday will also give us good chances of scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe with highs in the low to mid 80s.

That system will then move to the east and we’ll see a cooler and rather windy day on Sunday with highs in the low 80s and a northwesterly wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this weekend’s storms system.

