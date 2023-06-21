‘Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac’ camp teaches kids about aviation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local children had the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a pilot.

It happened during a special summer camp Wednesday in Sioux City.

Children, from 3rd through 5th grades, were able to learn all about aviation at the “Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac” camp at the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. The camp started at 9 a.m. with a history lesson about aircraft.

The kids also toured the museum to learn about the different types of planes and training procedures.

The museum’s executive director said he hopes this camp will encourage kids to consider a career in aviation.

“It’s great to see this kind of interest in aviation, especially since we know there is a need for all phases of aviation career right now. Anything from A and P programs, the airframe and power plant, and mechanics,” said Larry Finley, Museum Executive Director.

