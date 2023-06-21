‘Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac’ camp teaches kids about aviation

By RJ Breen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local children had the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a pilot.

It happened during a special summer camp Wednesday in Sioux City.

Children, from 3rd through 5th grades, were able to learn all about aviation at the “Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac” camp at the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. The camp started at 9 a.m. with a history lesson about aircraft.

The kids also toured the museum to learn about the different types of planes and training procedures.

The museum’s executive director said he hopes this camp will encourage kids to consider a career in aviation.

“It’s great to see this kind of interest in aviation, especially since we know there is a need for all phases of aviation career right now. Anything from A and P programs, the airframe and power plant, and mechanics,” said Larry Finley, Museum Executive Director.

You can still sign your kids up for the camp. To find out how click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say
75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident

Latest News

Woodbury County fixing more bridges thanks to federal dollars
This bridge in rural Woodbury County will need to be replaced. But it won't be local taxpayers...
Woodbury County is fixing more bridges thanks to federal dollars
Robotic cats and dogs provide companionship to memory care residents
‘Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac’ camp teaches kids about aviation
School Board Member Perla Alarcon-Flory to submit official resignation June 26