Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued by Frito-Lay for a type of Tostitos dip that might contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The food company said the front of the 15 oz. jars containing Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips are correctly labeled as “Tostitos Avocado Salsa,” but the back of the jar is mislabeled with the nutritional information of another product and the allergen milk is not declared on that label.

The recalled dip has a barcode ending in 05597 and an expiration date of Nov. 2 or Nov. 3, 2023 on the jar’s upper rim.

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they eat the dip, the company said.

The recalled Tostitos dip was distributed nationwide at retail stores and online. Customers would have been able to buy these Tostito dips as early as April 5 of this year.

No allergic reactions to the product have yet been reported, but anyone who may be allergic should not consume the dip and get rid of it immediately.

Frito-Lay said none of its other products have been recalled.

Anyone who may have bought the recalled Tostitos dip is asked to call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

More information can be found at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say
75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident

Latest News

FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference...
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
Carroll County crash leaves 1 dead
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County,...
‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia
This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S....
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden plea agreement in tax, gun case set for July court date