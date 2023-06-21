Woodbury Central & Kingsley-Pierson keep cruising through WVC tournament

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Valley Conference baseball tournament continued on Tuesday with more teams in action for the semifinals. Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central had no shortage of runs in their semifinal matchups.

Final Scores:

Baseball:

Estherville LC 2 Humboldt 0 F

S.C. North 4 Bishop Heelan 2 F

West Lyon 8 MMC/RU 2 F

Kingsley-Pierson 12 MVAO/COU 2 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Newell-Fonda 3 F

Woodbury Central 11 OA-BCIG 2 F

Bishop Heelan 2 S.C. North 4 F

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. North 4 F

S.C. East 6 S.C. West 0 F

S.C. East 13 S.C. West 2 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 6 Trinity Christian 4 F

Ridge View 10 Westwood 3 F

Le Mars 12 CBAL 10 F

CBAL 8 Le Mars 6 F

Softball:

Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1 F

Le Mars 2 CBAL 0 F

Le Mars 3 CBAL 0 F

Hinton 14 Lawton-Bronson 0 F

Bishop Heelan 9 S.C. North 0 F

Bishop Heelan 10 S.C. North 4 F

S.C. East 12 S.C. West 0 F

S.C. East 12 S.C. West 0 F

Trinity Christian 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 17 F

Griswold 2 West Monona 0 F

MOC-FV 5 Western Christian 7 F

Ridge View 2 Woodbine 1 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp
Sioux City Warming Shelter
Sioux City Warming Shelter closes Sunday due to disturbances
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

Sioux City East fights for the win against West.
Sioux City East runs away with the win at West
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar Jordy Bahl talks about transferring to Nebraska
Mitchell Betsworth takes it all in on the podium at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.
Mitchell Betsworth shines at the Special Olympics World Games, earns 4 medals
Beginning in July 2023, the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) will introduce a new...
Iowa High School Sports Network introduces new pay-per-view platform