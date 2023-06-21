Woodbury Central & Kingsley-Pierson keep cruising through WVC tournament
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Valley Conference baseball tournament continued on Tuesday with more teams in action for the semifinals. Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central had no shortage of runs in their semifinal matchups.
Final Scores:
Baseball:
Estherville LC 2 Humboldt 0 F
S.C. North 4 Bishop Heelan 2 F
West Lyon 8 MMC/RU 2 F
Kingsley-Pierson 12 MVAO/COU 2 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Newell-Fonda 3 F
Woodbury Central 11 OA-BCIG 2 F
Bishop Heelan 2 S.C. North 4 F
Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. North 4 F
S.C. East 6 S.C. West 0 F
S.C. East 13 S.C. West 2 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 6 Trinity Christian 4 F
Ridge View 10 Westwood 3 F
Le Mars 12 CBAL 10 F
CBAL 8 Le Mars 6 F
Softball:
Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1 F
Le Mars 2 CBAL 0 F
Le Mars 3 CBAL 0 F
Hinton 14 Lawton-Bronson 0 F
Bishop Heelan 9 S.C. North 0 F
Bishop Heelan 10 S.C. North 4 F
S.C. East 12 S.C. West 0 F
S.C. East 12 S.C. West 0 F
Trinity Christian 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 17 F
Griswold 2 West Monona 0 F
MOC-FV 5 Western Christian 7 F
Ridge View 2 Woodbine 1 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.