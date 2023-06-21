Woodbury Central & Kingsley-Pierson keep cruising through WVC tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Valley Conference baseball tournament continued on Tuesday with more teams in action for the semifinals. Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central had no shortage of runs in their semifinal matchups.

Final Scores:

Baseball:

Estherville LC 2 Humboldt 0 F

S.C. North 4 Bishop Heelan 2 F

West Lyon 8 MMC/RU 2 F

Kingsley-Pierson 12 MVAO/COU 2 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Newell-Fonda 3 F

Woodbury Central 11 OA-BCIG 2 F

Bishop Heelan 2 S.C. North 4 F

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. North 4 F

S.C. East 6 S.C. West 0 F

S.C. East 13 S.C. West 2 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 6 Trinity Christian 4 F

Ridge View 10 Westwood 3 F

Le Mars 12 CBAL 10 F

CBAL 8 Le Mars 6 F

Softball:

Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1 F

Le Mars 2 CBAL 0 F

Le Mars 3 CBAL 0 F

Hinton 14 Lawton-Bronson 0 F

Bishop Heelan 9 S.C. North 0 F

Bishop Heelan 10 S.C. North 4 F

S.C. East 12 S.C. West 0 F

S.C. East 12 S.C. West 0 F

Trinity Christian 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 17 F

Griswold 2 West Monona 0 F

MOC-FV 5 Western Christian 7 F

Ridge View 2 Woodbine 1 F

