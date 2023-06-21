Woodbury County Board Of Supervisors hears options for Law Enforcement Center maintenance shed

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Woodbury County Supervisors discussed details of a maintenance shed at the new county Law Enforcement Center which is planned to open in September.

The shed is part of the next phase of construction, and its budget is no more than $250,000.

Tuesday night the LEC Authority Board presented an option of building a larger structure and putting building services offices on site at the LEC.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung says this is something the county board would have to discuss as part of its own master plan.

He said he doesn’t believe the larger building that was proposed would align with the original purpose of the LEC.

“The original design and intent of the buildings out there was to have a maintenance shed, if we’re going to be talking about moving offices and an entire department out there... headquarters of building services, that’s going to be a discussion that we have as a county board, in relation to other buildings that we have downtown in Sioux City and those needs,” Ung said.

Ung said the board won’t accept a change order for this project. He thinks the bids, from local contractors, for the original shed, will be competitive to complete the work to service the actual facility.

