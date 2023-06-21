Woodbury County is fixing more bridges thanks to federal dollars

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County is responsible for 298 bridges, and each year, the county must replace the ones that fail. Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there’s more money than usual to replace more bridges.

In 2021, Congress authorized more money to fix the country’s roads, bridges and railways.

Some of that money ended up in Woodbury County, which now has just over a million dollars to spend each year replacing bridges. That’s a $400,000 increase from before the bill became law.

“When a bridge is allowed to remain in place (for) too long you have an unexpected failure underneath the structure that can result in the road being closed, and then needing that nine to 12 months of project development time to replace it,” said Mark Nahra, the Woodbury County engineer.

Without federal funds, local taxpayers generally foot the bill. That’s what happened to a bridge on 120th street. It failed and has languished while the county fills out its bridge funding plan, which has a five-year horizon.

These bridge closures have a real impact, one bridge has been closed since October 2021 on a small gravel road in Woodbury county. Because of that, all the landowners and farmers who own land all around here sometimes have to take a detour just to get to their own fields.

“We have 57 bridges that are classed as structurally deficient, or functionally obsolete. That’s down from 123 in 2007,” said Nahra,

According to the county’s five-year secondary road program, there are six bridges in the plan that will use federal dollars. Peaking in 2026, the county will use $3.4M of federal money on the program, with a $1.2M local contribution.

