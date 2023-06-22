Another warm day before severe storm chances move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While a couple of thunderstorms were able to form in western Siouxland today, the majority of the area saw warm and dry conditions again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

We’ll be setting up for the changes to come during the day on Friday.

Western Siouxland could see a slight chance of a morning rain shower while the day stays partly cloudy for the rest of us with warm highs again in the upper 80s.

As we get past 5 pm, we could start to see a few thunderstorms develop in the western parts of the KTIV viewing area.

The stronger storms will likely hold off until after midnight when an entire line of storms could move from west to east across the region.

These storms will have the chance of being severe with hail and gusty winds the biggest threats.

Some of those storms could linger into Saturday morning before we see a break in the activity for a while.

Once we get into the middle and latter parts of Saturday afternoon, a few more storms may try to develop again and if they’re able to get going a few could again become strong to severe.

Expect highs on Saturday to be in a bit cooler in the low to mid 80s although it will still be humid.

That storm system then moves to the east Saturday night and gives us a much fresher airmass on Sunday when highs will only get into the upper 70s with a northwest wind gusting over 30 miles per hour also bringing in much less humid air.

The first couple days of next week should stay quiet as well as temperatures will start to warm back up.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this weekend’s storm system.

I’ll have the latest look at that and your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.