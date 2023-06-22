Around Siouxland: Mardi Gras Parade in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Be sure to be in Downtown Sioux City on June 30 to enjoy the Mardi Gras Parade.

The parade, which is the kickoff to Saturday in the Park, starts at 6 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center. The parade goes down Pierce Street, turns on 3rd Street and ends on Iowa Street.

Organizers say the Mardi Gras Parade is celebrating its 29th year in Sioux City, and thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds that’ll line the street. Also, KTIV will be at the parade flinging Bings. Be sure to say “Hey KTIV, fling me a Bing.”

