Around Siouxland: Voice actress Kat Cressida visting ACME Comics

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A famous voice actress that many of us may recognize is coming to Sioux City this weekend.

Kat Cressida will be at ACME Comics on June 24 and 25 to meet with her fans. She has been the voice of Toy Story’s Jessie the Cowgirl on multiple productions, including Disney Parks attractions, rides, shows, and events, as well as video games and toys.

Cressida is also the voice and face of the Haunted Mansion Black Widow Bride Constance Hatchaway for Disney Parks Worldwide.

While at ACME Comics, Cressida will be raising money for a local charity, Camp High Hopes.

