Big Ten releases Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball opponent breakdown

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard Morgan Jones (24) closes in on defense during the second quarter of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Caean Couto)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced the opponents the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will face next season.

The Hawkeyes’ 18-game conference opponent breakdown includes playing Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Wisconsin twice each.

They also host Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State in Iowa City, and will travel to Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Spirit Lake School Board amends safety plan, only law enforcement allowed to be armed on campus
FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool reopens June 21; new age restrictions put into place
Some cattle were roaming around Neligh, Nebraska Thursday morning after a crash between two...
Cattle get loose after two semis crash in Nebraska