Cattle get loose after two semis crash in Nebraska

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - Dozens of cattle had to be rounded up Thursday morning after two semis collided in a northeast Nebraska town.

According to the Neligh Police Department, the crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy 275 and Hwy 14, which is located in Neligh.

Neligh Police Chief Logan Lawson said a semi was going southbound on Hwy 14 and went into the intersection without stopping at the stop sign. An eastbound semi on Hwy 275 was also going through the intersection and was clipped by the southbound semi.

The southbound semi, which was carrying 104 heads of cattle, ended up rolling onto its side. The top of the semi got ripped open during the crash and some of the cattle were able to escape. The eastbound semi was carrying wheat at the time of the crash.

It took authorities at least seven hours to gather all of the escaped cattle they could locate. Some of the cattle did die because of the crash, an exact number is not known at this time. Eventually, the owner of the cattle was able to load the remaining cattle up and take them away.

During an accident in Neligh, Nebraska a semi was damaged, allowing some cattle to escape into the surrounding area. (Antelope County News)

Lawson said two people had to be sent to the hospital after the crash. The driver of the southbound semi had to be sent to the hospital, as well as a third driver. The third driver was not involved in the initial crash but ended up hitting one of the escaped cattle. Both drivers were released from the hospital later in the day. The eastbound semi driver did not need to go to a hospital.

Hwy 14 through Neligh was closed until at least 8 a.m. as authorities cleared the crash and gathered up the escaped cattle.

The identities of those involved have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the semi crash in Neligh, Nebraska. (Antelope County News)

