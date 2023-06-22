Cattle get loose after two semis crash in Nebraska

Some cattle were roaming around Neligh, Nebraska Thursday morning after a crash between two...
Some cattle were roaming around Neligh, Nebraska Thursday morning after a crash between two semis.(Antelope County News)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - Dozens of cattle had to be rounded up Thursday morning after two semis collided in a northeast Nebraska town.

According to the Neligh Police Department, the crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy 275 and Hwy 14, which is located in Neligh.

Neligh Police Chief Logan Lawson said a semi was going southbound on Hwy 14 and went into the intersection without stopping at the stop sign. An eastbound semi on Hwy 275 was also going through the intersection and was clipped by the southbound semi.

The southbound semi, which was carrying 104 heads of cattle, ended up rolling onto its side. The top of the semi got ripped open during the crash and some of the cattle were able to escape. The eastbound semi was carrying wheat at the time of the crash.

It took authorities at least seven hours to gather all of the escaped cattle they could locate. Some of the cattle did die because of the crash, an exact number is not known at this time. Eventually, the owner of the cattle was able to load the remaining cattle up and take them away.

During an accident in Neligh, Nebraska a semi was damaged, allowing some cattle to escape into...
During an accident in Neligh, Nebraska a semi was damaged, allowing some cattle to escape into the surrounding area.(Antelope County News)

Lawson said two people had to be sent to the hospital after the crash. The driver of the southbound semi had to be sent to the hospital, as well as a third driver. The third driver was not involved in the initial crash but ended up hitting one of the escaped cattle. Both drivers were released from the hospital later in the day. The eastbound semi driver did not need to go to a hospital.

Hwy 14 through Neligh was closed until at least 8 a.m. as authorities cleared the crash and gathered up the escaped cattle.

The identities of those involved have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the semi crash in Neligh, Nebraska.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the semi crash in Neligh, Nebraska.(Antelope County News)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident
FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool reopens June 21; new age restrictions put into place
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Carroll County crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Local pharmacist gets prestigious award
Local pharmacist gets prestigious award
Local pharmacist gets prestigious award
Local pharmacist gets prestigious award
5 active road construction projects are impacting the Norfolk, NE community
Cherokee schools looking for new insurance after adopting policy arming staff