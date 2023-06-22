Cherokee schools have just days until insurance runs out; ‘Only difference’ is armed staff policy

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - If the public school board in Cherokee, Iowa doesn’t find a solution, its insurance will expire on July 1. The district will hold a special board meeting Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. in an attempt to chart a path forward.

District officials said their only insurance difference from last year is the weapons policy.

According to documents KTIV obtained through an open records request, Cherokee schools were given the same notice of non-renewal as Spirit Lake, which said the school “no longer meets underwriting requirements.”

”We have to have insurance. So I guess we will have to wait and see what the information that’s presented to us. And we’ll make whatever decisions based on the information that we have at the time,” said Jodi Thomas, the Cherokee School Board President.

Iowa State Sen. Lynn Evans represents Cherokee and surrounding areas, and he also used to be the superintendent of the Alta-Aurelia Community School District. He’d like to see a state law preventing insurance companies from dropping districts over arming staff, something he says is allowed under state law. But he also said Cherokee has to face a reality: If it doesn’t suspend its policy, it may not regain insurance.

”Yeah, we’re talking to property, casualty (and) liability insurance. So yeah, you’re at risk for some possible litigation if something was to happen,” said Evans.

Cherokee County Sheriff Derek Scott has neither endorsed the district’s plan to arm staff nor has he taken a strong stance against it. But he is concerned about one practical impact: What happens when his deputies arrive at an emergency, and several employees have their guns out?

”(It’s) a concern for myself and my staff, because we want to make sure that we are going in there and not having friendly fire come back at us either,” said Scott.

Tony Petersen is the firearms instructor conducting training for the Cherokee staff. Petersen said he has a plan to identify which staff are armed should law enforcement rush in, but he won’t share it publicly for security reasons.

He said the training is 40 hours, and employees will need to qualify on their weapons to the same standards law enforcement officers do. The program costs $1,000 per attendee, and district officials previously said they could arm up to 45 staff members.

”Our training will overcome or address the concern of a gun in the facility by placing it in the hands of a vetted and trained person,” said Petersen.

A district official told KTIV there’s no packet or homework that goes with the agenda for Friday’s meeting, which means we don’t yet have the text of any resolutions or policies the board may pass at the meeting.

