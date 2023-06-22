Former tenant files lawsuit after Davenport apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Court records show another lawsuit has been filed after the collapse of an apartment building in Davenport.

The partial collapse happened in May at The Davenport, a six-story apartment building. Three people died, many others were injured and dozens were displaced. The remaining structure was dismantled this week.

At least four lawsuits have already been filed by nearby business owners and former tenants of the apartment, claiming negligence by the city and the building owner.

Broc Nelson, a former tenant, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday. He said nobody in the building was made aware of any warning signs before the collapse.

The lawsuit names the city of Davenport, building owner Andrew Wold and various engineering and investment companies.

Nelson spoke to TV9 in May following the collapse. He said he was angry and overwhelmed after having escaped the building with nothing but his phone, keys and the clothes on his back.

“The fact that there are people that can extract wealth and labor from everyday people and let them suffer through negligence...it needs to be addressed, it needs to be stopped,” Nelson said during an interview last month.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds submitted a request for federal aid from the Biden administration on Wednesday to help with response activities and demolition. It’s the second request for aid she has made. Her first request for federal aid was made on June 6, but Reynolds said the Biden administration has not responded.

Check out the playlist below for additional coverage of The Davenport collapse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.