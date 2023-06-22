‘I just love getting out on the field and having fun’ - Spencer’s Addison Hoben finishes as state’s leading scorer in girls soccer

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - When it comes to high school girls soccer in the state of Iowa, the Spencer Tigers continue to be a top program that’s aggressive in attacking the net.

The Tigers led the entire state in goals scored with 138, and one sophomore received recognition state-wide.

“I just love getting out on the field and having fun. I love the game, and I love my teammates and the people I’m playing with,” said Addison Hoben, Spencer girls soccer sophomore.

Addison Hoben started playing soccer when she was six years old, and never stopped developing that passion. She showcased that passion on the field this season as she continued to find ways to score no matter who was defending her.

“She’s been really clever on the goal. Confident and she’s gained more confidence every game. This game (the state tournament quarterfinal) she was man marked with two players and she was still getting the ball at her feet and making some passes and being dangerous. The future is bright for her,” said John Hansel, Spencer girls soccer head coach.

It was a big year for Hoben to set herself a part. She led the entire state in goals scored with 64. That was 19 more than the next best scorer, but all of that stemmed from plenty of hard work.

“I didn’t expect that this year. I actually started out playing midfield for the first two games. And then my coach moved me up and I just started scoring, but I didn’t expect it at all,” said Hoben.

But she didn’t just dominate the net, she helped all of her teammates find success too. Hoben’s all-out effort on the field helped her to be tied for third in the entire state for assists with 23.

“I’m just focused in, like focused on the net and finding my teammates. And obviously, I love celebrating with my teammates after the goals,” said Hoben.

Addison Hoben celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Hoben is dedicated to her craft, putting in that hard work at practice to set herself up for success no matter what opposing teams might throw her way.

“I think she’s really deceptive on the ball. She does this little dip of her shoulder and just makes the defender stab at the ball and then she just goes right past, and she’s just good at putting it in the back of the net,” said Hansel.

It was a breakout year for Hoben, but she looks forward to all that’s still to come in these next two seasons of high school soccer.

“It’s taught me like how to have fun, but it’s also taught me how to, like stay determined and have something to focus on, having a goal,” said Hoben.

When taking a look at Hoben’s season, her 64 goals are the third most in a season in Iowa girls history. She is one of three players to score over 60 goals in a season joining Courtney Powell and Kenzie Rolling.

