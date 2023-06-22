LIVE: Spirit Lake School Board discusses soon-to-end insurance coverage

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Spirit Lake Community School District is battling the clock to ensure its insurance coverage continues after its provider said coverage will end on July 1.

School board members plan to host a special meeting Thursday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. That meeting will be streamed inside this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the district informed parents on June 12 the contract would be terminated because of the school’s safety plan, which includes arming some staff members.

On the agenda Thursday, board members will discuss a “resolution concerning insurance and safety plan.”

For parents Kate Mendenhall and Jen Johnson-Ross, the board has no choice but to drop its weapons plan in order to renew insurance.

“I would like to see the Spirit Lake School Board drop the armed staff portion of their safety plan and retain that EMC insurance policy for the entire district,” said Johnson-Ross, a concerned parent in the district.

“I agree. I think that’s the right thing to do,” added Kate Mendenhall, another concerned parent. “I think the school board moved way too hastily, to be first in the state to do something that was going to put our insurance in jeopardy,”

This article will be updated as the school board meeting progresses.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident
FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool reopens June 21; new age restrictions put into place
Carroll County crash leaves 1 dead
Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp

Latest News

Wet Nose Animal Shelter holds deal for cats and dogs
Concerned parents discuss insurance issue at Spirit Lake public school district
One of many kittens that can be adopted at the Wet Nose Animal Shelter.
Wet Nose Animal Shelter holds deal for cats and dogs
The Davenport has officially been demolished and the rubble is currently being removed and...
Where does the building rubble go for the Davenport apartment collapse?