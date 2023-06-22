Local pharmacist gets prestigious award

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local pharmacist has won an award for his contribution to the profession and the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

Bill Drilling of Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City has been honored with the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award.

It’s the highest recognition given to a pharmacist by the organization. The award was established in 1979. It is named after Robert G. Gibbs who served the association for 20 years.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident
FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool reopens June 21; new age restrictions put into place
Carroll County crash leaves 1 dead
Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp

Latest News

Some cattle were roaming around Neligh, Nebraska Thursday morning after a crash between two...
Cattle get loose after two semis crash in Nebraska
Local pharmacist gets prestigious award
Local pharmacist gets prestigious award
5 active road construction projects are impacting the Norfolk, NE community
Cherokee schools looking for new insurance after adopting policy arming staff