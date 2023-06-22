Local pharmacist gets prestigious award

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local pharmacist has won an award for his contribution to the profession and the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

Bill Drilling of Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City has been honored with the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award.

It’s the highest recognition given to a pharmacist by the organization. The award was established in 1979. It is named after Robert G. Gibbs who served the association for 20 years.

