Siouxland has the chance of severe weather this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are waking up to more average overnight lows as everyone is in the mid- to low-60s. This morning, we are also seeing partly cloudy skies out west and clearer skies out east. All in all, we are seeing a nice morning here in the Siouxland area.

Today, we are forecasting another day like yesterday, with the only thing different being the rain that happened out west yesterday. Today we will see widespread partly sunny to partly cloudy skies as our highs climb into the mid- to upper 80s.

Then this evening, we could see some more showers and thundershowers developing out towards western Siouxland. Not forecasting widespread rain or thundershowers this evening. Overnight tonight, we will also see partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but by the evening and nighttime hours, we will see our severe weather chance start to increase across our viewing area. On Friday night, we will see the severe weather mainly stay in western Siouxland, and then the severe weather will move into eastern Siouxland by the morning of Saturday.

Since we have a chance of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a severe weather outlook for Saturday. They have issued a Marginal and Slight Risk of seeing strong to severe weather, with the main threat being large hail and strong winds.

All the details will be in the attached video above, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

