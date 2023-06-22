Update on the handful of road construction projects in Norfolk

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -Millions of dollars on five separate road projects. It’s happening now in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Over $20M in construction costs are currently under contract in the city of Norfolk.

“We have Benjamin Avenue, just North of us. We have the 1st street bridge project going on, we have Michigan Ave. and 8th St. reconstruction projects,” said Steven Rames, Public Works Director & City Engineer for the city of Norfolk.

Along with those three construction projects, the city has a concrete repair project that happens regularly, as well as three or four different street projects for putting new asphalt down.

The construction along Benjamin Ave. has been ten years in the works and if all goes to plan, the Norfolk community will be able to enjoy the new road around November of this year.

“In general, I would say the public is dealing with it fairly well, the business owners as well, they’ve been very accommodating I know these projects are very stressful, in some cases extremely stressful on businesses and their revenue,” said Rames.

One of the five construction projects the city of Norfolk is tackling, is the Benjamin Ave. construction one local business along Benjamin Ave. says there are pro’s and con’s to this construction, but knows that overall this will benefit the Norfolk community.

“It’s going to be a good thing regardless, there are going to be growing pains, no matter what you’re doing as you’re expanding and in Norfolk, we definitely needed our infrastructure and our streets fixed, so it’s a good thing for sure,” said Nicholas Kenny, the owner & president of Marr’s Body Shop in Norfolk.

The plan according to city officials is to have the 1st street bridge project complete by mid-fall, and then the Michigan Ave. construction is anticipated to be complete next year, but as of now they are ahead of schedule.

City officials say out of the $22M in project costs, right around $18M of that work is scheduled to be done this year.

