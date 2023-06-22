Wet Nose Animal Shelter holds deal for cats and dogs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland animal shelter is offering you a great deal on your next pet.

The Wet Nose Animal Shelter in Le Mars is getting full and is cutting their adoption fees in half for cats and dogs.

For $25 dollars you can get a cat or kitten or a dog for $75.

The shelter currently has more than 40 cats and 7 dogs.

All of the animals are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated.

The shelter wants to remind people how much work a pet is so that the animal doesn’t end up in a shelter.

“People are obviously not taken care of. They don’t realize how much work an animal is and then people will bring it to us and say they don’t have time,” said Kelli Kramer a volunteer with Wet Nose Animal Shelter.

If you are currently looking for a dog or cat, their sale runs until July 1.

The phone number for Wet Nose Animal Shelter is (712) 540-5919

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.