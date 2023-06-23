Comets hit the court at Western Iowa Tech open basketball tryouts

By Nick Reis and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Iowa Tech Comets Men’s Basketball Team has already seen some action in offseason tournaments, and on Friday, they were looking to fill out their roster with open tryouts.

This is the team’s inaugural season after WIT added athletic programs to their campus this year. Their coach is a familiar face in the area: former Sioux City West coach Harvis “Coco” Cofield. Before coming to West, Coco actually played both at the D1 and professional levels, and hoopers at WIT say that experience played a big part in their decision to join the squad.

”Definitely his background,” said Latrel Davis, a sophomore for the WIT Men’s Basketball Team. “He’s been around the game forever, he’s played at the highest level, and he was pro..., So yeah, that should be a good environment to be around.”

A number of roster spots have already been handed out, with many going to former Sioux City Metro athletes. And you can bet a bunch more were looking to join the Comets Friday at the open tryout. Coco says he feels it’s important to bring in and foster local talent, especially as a new program.

”We want to make sure we keep our in-city guys in city,” said Cofield. “If they’re not able to go to a 4-year program, we want them to come to Western Iowa Tech. And we also have great talent too in the city. So, we’re going to recruit really hard in the city too. We’re also going to recruit outside the city, but we want our in-city guys to stay in if they have the opportunity to stay here.”

So far, the Comets have already played in a tournament in Des Moines, where they performed well and came out with a winning record. They’re hoping to parlay that success into the regular season and establish themselves as a tough, hardworking team.

