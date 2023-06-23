Gill Hauling plans to pick up missed garbage & recycling bins

The old Gill Hauling bins being collected in the Southern Hills Mall parking lot.
The old Gill Hauling bins being collected in the Southern Hills Mall parking lot.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gill Hauling says it will have a “clean-up week” to replace missed garbage and recycling bins throughout Sioux City.

The clean-up week begins Monday, June 26. Gill Hauling says on Sunday, June 25, any customers who have not received all of their replacement bins should place their old containers curbside. Those containers should be left there throughout the week until the bin has been exchanged for a new one if needed.

Gill Hauling began the replacement process back on May 1 and says about 8,000 customers still need their containers exchanged. The replacement project is expected to be completed in early July.

Questions about the process should be directed Juior with Gill Hauling at (616) 915-2324.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Some cattle were roaming around Neligh, Nebraska Thursday morning after a crash between two...
Cattle get loose after two semis crash in Nebraska
Spirit Lake School Board amends safety plan, only law enforcement allowed to be armed on campus

Latest News

Sioux City preparing local businesses for influx of visitors during RAGBRAI weekend
US engineers contributed to Missouri River flood damage and must pay landowners, court rules
RAGBRAI L starts in Sioux City
Sioux City preparing local businesses for influx of visitors during RAGBRAI weekend
Cherokee officials say some 45 staff members could be armed. But the district's school board...
Cherokee School Board has rescinded the district’s armed staff policy