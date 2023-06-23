Gill Hauling plans to pick up missed garbage & recycling bins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gill Hauling says it will have a “clean-up week” to replace missed garbage and recycling bins throughout Sioux City.

The clean-up week begins Monday, June 26. Gill Hauling says on Sunday, June 25, any customers who have not received all of their replacement bins should place their old containers curbside. Those containers should be left there throughout the week until the bin has been exchanged for a new one if needed.

Gill Hauling began the replacement process back on May 1 and says about 8,000 customers still need their containers exchanged. The replacement project is expected to be completed in early July.

Questions about the process should be directed Juior with Gill Hauling at (616) 915-2324.

