LIVE: Cherokee School Board discusses insurance deadline

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Cherokee Community School District is having a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the possible loss of their insurance.

Starting July 1, the district insurance contract will expire. EMS Insurance made this announcement in response to the district’s firearm policy, which would allow trained staff to be armed on school grounds. The policy was approved last year and would have staff members in the district go through training so they could carry firearms while on campus.

At 10 a.m. the school board will meet to discuss how they wish to proceed. That meeting will be streamed inside this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

The Spirit Lake School Board had a similar meeting Thursday night where they had to discuss possibly losing their insurance because of their firearm policy. They voted to amend their policy so only law enforcement could carry firearms on school grounds.

