Northeast Community College replacing oldest building on campus

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Big changes are in the works for Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

They are preparing to tear down the oldest building on the campus as part of a project that will cost over $20 million.

“The Maclay building was the original building of Northeast Community College. It has been transformed over the years, being the only building, there were classrooms, there was the registration office, the admissions office, the cafeteria, the book store, they were all in this building,” said Leah Barrett, the President of Northeast Community College.

Since the 1970s the Maclay building has been a centerpiece for Northeast Community College’s campus in Norfolk, Nebraska. In a few months, demolition will begin to make way for a new building one that will further the future of education in Northeast Nebraska.

“We wanted to really help create and bring together the students that are exploring higher education,” said Barrett.

The move to invest in the project was in part to Northeast’s participation in Guided Pathways, which is centered on students who fall into one of the following categories: Dual enrollment, English Language Learners, GED, and Workforce Development.

“This remodel is going to allow us to add more classrooms, add new offices for faculty, and create an environment where students can learn and have the best technology so that they can learn in the classroom, virtually, or in a hybrid fashion,” said Barrett.

Funding comes from the 2-cent capital levy that the college collects from the 20 counties in its service area.

As far as a timeline for the project, in September construction is set to start. The hope is to have the new building ready for educational use in 2025.

