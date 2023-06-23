S.B.L Softball Fight Back for the Win

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

MOC-FV 12 George-Little Rock 2 F

MOC-FV 16 George-Little Rock 1 F

Council Bluffs Jefferson 1 Le Mars 13 F

West Monona 10 River Valley 9 F

Council Bluffs Lincoln 11 S.C. East 16 F

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3 S.C. East 13 F

Western Christian 12 Unity Christian 10 F

MVAO-COU 8 West Monona 1 F

BB

Akron-Westfield 3 Gehlen Catholic 1 F

MOC-FV 13 George-Little Rock 2 F

MOC-FV 12 George-Little Rock 2 F

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5 S.C. East 18 F

Council Bluffs Lincoln 1 S.C. East 15 F

Bishop Heelan 1 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 F

Newell-Fonda 12 Sioux Central 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 8 Woodbury Central 4 F

ML

Oakland 1 Cleveland 6 F

Pittsburgh 4 Miami 6 F

Boston 0 Minnesota 6 F

Seattle 10 NY Yankees 2 F

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 1 F/10

San Diego 10 San Francisco 0 F

Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 5 F

Arizona 5 Washington 3 F

