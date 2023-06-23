Severe storms are likely tonight and into Saturday.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Starting off the day with temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and 70s across the region with partly cloudy skies. There is a possibility of a thunderstorm to impact far western Siouxland this morning. Mainly over near Holt County.

Today we are forecasting for a partly cloudy to partly sunny day with some clearing in Siouxland this afternoon and evening hours. The possibility of some thicker clouds forming in northern Siouxland early this afternoon before it breaks a part. Highs will be once again in the mid to upper 80s with the chance of a few low 90s as well.

Tonight, lows will be in the 60s, but the man focus is the likelihood of some severe weather across the region. First off, this evening will be calm and quiet, but by the overnight hours we will see a line of strong and severe thunderstorms develop out west. Right now, we are forecasting those thunderstorms to move into our western counties at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Since we have severe weather moving into the region, the Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a Marginal and Slight Risk of severe weather tonight with the main threat being large hail and strong winds with the possibility of some tornados as well.

Then on Saturday, we have another chance of severe weather, so the Storm Prediction Center has put eastern Siouxland under a Marginal and Slight Risk of severe weather with the main threat being the same as Friday.

So, timing this out we can expect impacts to start in western Siouxland between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. while central Siouxland will see impacts around 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. with eastern Siouxland seeing impacts from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Then Saturday afternoon and evening hours we could see the chance of isolated thunderstorms developing in Siouxland. With all that being said, everyone in Siouxland should be staying weather aware this weekend.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.