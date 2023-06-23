Severe storms possible heading into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our attention as we head into the weekend will be for the chance of seeing severe storms rumble across the Siouxland area.

Friday evening will be giving us some isolated storms, especially in the western parts of the KTIV viewing area.

While that is going on, a much larger and stronger area of storms will be forming in the western and central parts of Nebraska and that cluster of storms will be organizing and moving east later in the night.

That area of storms will be approaching western Siouxland toward midnight and those will be the storms that give us the best chance of seeing severe storms into the nighttime hours.

Wind will be the primary threat from these cells although some large hail will be possible as well.

That line of storms could be approaching the Sioux City area toward 4 am and they will then march through the rest of northwest Iowa into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Saturday will likely give us a break from the storm weather from the later morning hours into the early afternoon.

Then by mid to late Saturday afternoon, a few more storms may try to form.

Those that get going in eastern Siouxland during this timeframe will have the best chance of being severe before quickly moving into central Iowa.

At the same time, some more isolated storms could still try to form in central Siouxland as well, although it’s likely they won’t be as strong as the storms that form farther to the east.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

This system then moves to the east Saturday night and that will be leaving us a much different-feeling day on Sunday.

Sunday will give us a very windy and cooler day with highs only in the upper 70s and it will be less humid as well.

I’ll be taking a look at next week’s weather as well as the very latest on our storm chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.