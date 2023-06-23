Sioux City Fire Rescue has a new facility to train in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue has a new training facility.

The facility that started in 2018 is finally ready to be used and will allow them to be able to train on multiple-story type fires.

This includes multiple-story buildings, aerial operations, standpipe and sprinkler system fires.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Richard Andersen said the new facility has no limitations for its use.

“Our ability to use this facility is only limited to the imagination of the guys and the training officer at this time,” said Captain Andersen.

They worked with FEH Design, L&L Contractors and American Fire Training Systems to put this facility together.

