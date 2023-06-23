Sioux City preparing local businesses for influx of visitors during RAGBRAI weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City is preparing to be the start city for Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) in July.

Organizers in Sioux City hosted local business owners and managers at a business meeting on Friday morning.

This event will greatly boost the local economy with visitors, riders, and support teams from all over the world with an estimated 25,000-plus people.

“It’s important for everyone, and especially businesses, to know our community will see a massive influx of people on or before July 21 through the morning of July 23,” said Sioux City RAGBRAI Chair Matt Salvatore. “It’s always a big deal to host RAGBRAI, but this year is even bigger because it’s a major milestone anniversary. We want to help businesses, especially those located downtown and along the exit route, be prepared.”

Anne Westra with the City of Sioux City said, “We want businesses to staff appropriately for that weekend, to stock the inventory, because people will be ready to buy from them. We just want them to be prepared and ask the questions that they need to be answered.”

Roads near the riverfront, downtown, and along the route will be closed for certain periods of time. Organizers ask for patience and to be cautious with the influx of people in town.

Sioux City residents are also invited to participate in RAGBRAI festivities. The RAGBRAI Expo, food vendors, and main stage entertainment will be held in the Tyson Events Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot.

RAGBRAI L has registered riders and crew members from all 50 states and internationally.

Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City are the main sponsors for Sioux City RAGBRAI L.

If you were unable to attend the business meeting on Friday, Sioux City RABGRAI will post a video on its Facebook page of the meeting.

For the latest information about RAGBRAI in Sioux City, explore www.ragbraisiouxcity.com.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.