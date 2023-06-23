UPDATE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office releases details on standoff and arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released details about the arrest of Nicholas Diede on Friday evening.

Authorities responded to an address on Cliff Avenue around 10:30 a.m. regarding a wanted subject on the property. When officers arrived, Diede retreated to the house. It was reported he was possibly armed and had possibly fired a shot before officers arrived.

Authorities initially attempted to negotiate with Diede, eventually employing chemical agents to get him to surrender.

Diede was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail for being a parole absconder for the following violations: possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, violation of protection order, simple assault on law enforcement, burglary in the third degree, and eluding. Diede also had a warrant out of McCook County for aggravated eluding. More charges are possible.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, DCI, US Marshals Office, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Minnehaha County Warrant Task Force, and Patient Care EMS all assisted.

Previously: As of 6:22 p.m., authorities have apprehended the suspect from a residence.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was found in a crawl space, and chemical agents were used to remove him. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is 37-year-old Nicholas Diede and more information is expected in the coming days. There is no present danger to the public at this time.

Previously: The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents in an area outside of Harrisburg on Cliff Ave. to lock their doors and vehicles as authorities search for a wanted man.

The wanted white male may be armed.

The incident is 1/2 mile north of 271st St. outside of Harrisburg on Cliff Ave.

Lincoln County Sgt. EJ Colshan said Friday afternoon that authorities have been searching for a few hours.

Colshan states that agencies attempted to evacuate some residents, while some are on lockdown.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advises those who live in this area to lock their doors and make sure their keys are out of their vehicles.

