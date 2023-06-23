Voice Actress Kat Cressida to visit ACME Comics over the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Voice Actress Kat Cressida has done a lot of voices for characters in video games, TV shows and theme parks, and she’ll be in Siouxland this weekend.

Among the hundreds of characters, she’s brought to life are DeeDee in “Dexter’s Laboratory” and the lead villain Bloody Mary in the video game “The Wolf Among Us.”

She’ll be at ACME Comics for the next two days taking photos and signing autographs. She says she’s looking forward to meeting fans while in town.

“I have been kidnapped and I’m very honored to be here in Sioux City. I’m basically here to meet fans of animation and Disney, Marvel and it’s going to be an amazing event,” said Cressida.

For those that may have their own interest in voice acting, Cressida had some advice.

“You have to love to act and love acting and that’s usually the thing that will make the decision for people is that you are going to take a lot of classes and a lot of workshops and you have to be an actor trained actor first so you got to take all of the acting classes first,” said Cressida.

Cressida will be at Acme Comics Saturday and Sunday with a portion of the proceeds from the event going to Camp High Hopes.

For more information, you can visit ACME Comics Facebook event page.

