West Monona outlasts all in Western Valley Conference Tourney

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, IA (KTIV) -SB

MOC-FV      12    George-Little Rock      2     F

MOC-FV      16    George-Little Rock      1     F

Council Bluffs Jefferson      1     Le Mars     13    F

West Monona 10    River Valley      9     F

Council Bluffs Lincoln  11    S.C. East   16    F

Council Bluffs Lincoln  3     S.C. East   13    F

Western Christian 12    Unity Christian   10    F

MVAO-COU    8     West Monona 1     F

BB

Akron-Westfield   3     Gehlen Catholic   1     F

MOC-FV      13    George-Little Rock      2     F

MOC-FV      12    George-Little Rock      2     F

Council Bluffs Lincoln  5     S.C. East   18    F

Council Bluffs Lincoln  1     S.C. East   15    F

Bishop Heelan     1     Sgt. Bluff-Luton  2     F

Newell-Fonda      12    Sioux Central     0     F

Kingsley-Pierson  8     Woodbury Central  4     F

MLB

Oakland     1     Cleveland   6     F

Pittsburgh  4     Miami 6     F

Boston      0     Minnesota   6     F

Seattle     10    NY Yankees  2     F

Atlanta     5     Philadelphia      1     F/10

San Diego   10    San Francisco     0     F

Kansas City 6     Tampa Bay   5     F

Arizona     5     Washington  3     F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident
FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool reopens June 21; new age restrictions put into place
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Carroll County crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Kingsley-Pierson celebrates a run against Woodbury Central.
Kingsley-Pierson powers its way to Western Valley Conference Championship
Western Valley Conference Baseball Championship
Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament
After falling behind in the first, Warriors score 4 in the fourth to take the lead.
S.B.L Softball Fight Back for the Win