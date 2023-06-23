Worker dies after semi explodes at ammunition facility: ‘This is a tragedy’

A worker in Illinois has died after the truck he was driving exploded at an ammunition facility. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) - A worker was killed Thursday in Illinois after the truck he was driving exploded.

KMOV reports that Oscar “Zeke” Bettorf, 60, died in an explosion at the Winchester Ammunition facility.

Officials said Bettorf was driving a tractor-trailer filled with shotgun shell primers that exploded while he was transporting the items at the ammunition facility.

Bettorf was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary autopsy indicated that the 60-year-old suffered trauma to his head, neck and chest.

The company said the incident involved a company vehicle and that it has opened an investigation into what happened.

“We are deeply saddened that a Winchester employee was fatally injured this afternoon in an incident involving a company vehicle at the company’s East Alton facility,” a company spokesperson shared in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and co-workers. This is a tragedy, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine what happened,” the spokesperson added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting with the investigation

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Some cattle were roaming around Neligh, Nebraska Thursday morning after a crash between two...
Cattle get loose after two semis crash in Nebraska
Spirit Lake School Board amends safety plan, only law enforcement allowed to be armed on campus

Latest News

Rendering of what will be replacing the Maclay building at Northeast Community College's...
Northeast Community College replacing oldest building on campus
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gavels in before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
Rendering of what will be replacing the Maclay building at Northeast Community College's...
Northeast Community College replacing oldest building on campus
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
Sioux City Fire Rescue has a new facility to train in