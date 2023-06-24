8th Annual Rib Fest raises tens of thousands of dollars for Camp High Hopes

By Connor Trett
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Since 2015, people from far and wide have gathered in downtown Sioux City to support a great cause, and enjoy some great food while doing it.

The line was around the block for the 8th annual Sioux City RibFest. Patrons were treated to live music, face painting, games; and of course, lots and lots of ribs with all proceeds from the event going to support Camp High Hopes.

“I happen to have a son with special needs so it’s near and dear to our hearts and that we’d love to volunteer and do this to help them raise money,” said Daniel Spiteri, pit master for Rock’m Sock’mmm BBQ in Kansas City, Missouri. “To help people to live and do things that normal kids get to do is really neat. When I get to see my son do some normal things and play it’s awesome to see. I think that’s a great investment into our kids and others with disabilities.”

An estimated 9,000 ribs were consumed during Rib Fest by around 3,500 guests; the event raised more than $40,000 for Camp High Hopes.

