Four run sixth inning help lift SBL to win over Sioux Center
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball was on the road in Sioux Center on Friday for a battle of the Warriors. A four run sixth inning helped the SBL Warriors rally for the win.
Final Scores:
BB
Spirit Lake 1 Roland-Story 5 F
Pocahontas Area 11 Emmetsburg 3 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux Center 4 F
SB
Estherville LC 1 Ankeny Centennial 13 F
Logan-Magnolia 12 Riverside 5 F
West Monona 9 BH/RV 4 F
Newell-Fonda 10 Denison-Schleswig 6 F
MOC-FV 11 Denison-Schleswig 2 F
Ankeny 7 Estherville LC 0 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 12 Hinton 2 F
Akron-Westfield 14 Lawton-Bronson 0 F
Spencer 10 Le Mars 0 F
Le Mars 2 MOC-FV 1 F
Akron-Westfield 8 River Valley 5 F
Newell-Fonda 11 Spencer 0 F
MLB
Boston 3 Chicago WSox 1 F
Atlanta 10 Cincinnati 11 F
Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 1 F
Minnesota 4 Detroit 1 F
Pittsburgh 3 Miami 1 F
Texas 4 NY Yankees 2 F/10
NY Mets 1 Philadelphia 5 F
Kansas City 3 Tampa Bay 11 F
Oakland 5 Toronto 4 F
