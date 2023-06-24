Four run sixth inning help lift SBL to win over Sioux Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball was on the road in Sioux Center on Friday for a battle of the Warriors. A four run sixth inning helped the SBL Warriors rally for the win.

Final Scores:

BB

Spirit Lake 1 Roland-Story 5 F

Pocahontas Area 11 Emmetsburg 3 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux Center 4 F

SB

Estherville LC 1 Ankeny Centennial 13 F

Logan-Magnolia 12 Riverside 5 F

West Monona 9 BH/RV 4 F

Newell-Fonda 10 Denison-Schleswig 6 F

MOC-FV 11 Denison-Schleswig 2 F

Ankeny 7 Estherville LC 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 12 Hinton 2 F

Akron-Westfield 14 Lawton-Bronson 0 F

Spencer 10 Le Mars 0 F

Le Mars 2 MOC-FV 1 F

Akron-Westfield 8 River Valley 5 F

Newell-Fonda 11 Spencer 0 F

MLB

Boston 3 Chicago WSox 1 F

Atlanta 10 Cincinnati 11 F

Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 1 F

Minnesota 4 Detroit 1 F

Pittsburgh 3 Miami 1 F

Texas 4 NY Yankees 2 F/10

NY Mets 1 Philadelphia 5 F

Kansas City 3 Tampa Bay 11 F

Oakland 5 Toronto 4 F

