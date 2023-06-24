Four run sixth inning help lift SBL to win over Sioux Center

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball was on the road in Sioux Center on Friday for a battle of the Warriors. A four run sixth inning helped the SBL Warriors rally for the win.

Final Scores:

BB

Spirit Lake 1     Roland-Story      5     F

Pocahontas Area   11    Emmetsburg  3     F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton  9     Sioux Center      4     F

SB

Estherville LC    1     Ankeny Centennial 13    F

Logan-Magnolia    12    Riverside   5     F

West Monona 9     BH/RV 4     F

Newell-Fonda      10    Denison-Schleswig 6     F

MOC-FV      11    Denison-Schleswig 2     F

Ankeny      7     Estherville LC    0     F

Remsen St. Mary’s 12    Hinton      2     F

Akron-Westfield   14    Lawton-Bronson    0     F

Spencer     10    Le Mars     0     F

Le Mars     2     MOC-FV      1     F

Akron-Westfield   8     River Valley      5     F

Newell-Fonda      11    Spencer     0     F

MLB

Boston      3     Chicago WSox      1     F

Atlanta     10    Cincinnati  11    F

Milwaukee   7     Cleveland   1     F

Minnesota   4     Detroit     1     F

Pittsburgh  3     Miami 1     F

Texas 4     NY Yankees  2     F/10

NY Mets     1     Philadelphia      5     F

Kansas City 3     Tampa Bay   11    F

Oakland     5     Toronto     4     F

