More mild & windy conditions take us into the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Saturday everyone! We saw some severe weather make its way through Siouxland earlier in the day, but now, we should be in the clear for the remainder of the evening. It’s been sunny since that severe weather passed through, with our highs in the mid-to-upper 80s across most of Siouxland and breezy 10-20 mph winds coming in from the west.

We’ll see the cloud cover pick up a bit Saturday night, with conditions eventually becoming partly cloudy. It’ll be a mild evening, with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. We’ll also see the breeze from earlier come in even stronger, blowing in from the west at around 15-30 mph.

The partly cloudy skies are expected to stick into Sunday, with mild highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the viewing area. We’ll also see that breeze continue to strengthen, now coming in from the northwest at around 25-40 mph.

That cloud cover will have mostly cleared out by the time we make it to Sunday evening, leading into a mostly clear night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s across Siouxland. The breeze will have calmed a tad but will still be coming in strong at around 15-30 mph from the northwest.

That’ll lead into a beautiful sunny day on Monday, with our highs reaching the mid-80s across Siouxland. The wind will still be blowing though, coming in from the north-northwest at around 15-25 mph.

We’ll keep those clear skies around as we head into Monday evening, with lows in the upper 50s across much of the viewing area. We’ll also finally see those gusty winds calm down, now coming in from the north at just 5-10 mph.

The mostly clear conditions will stick around into Tuesday, where we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. After that, we welcome some scattered shower and thunderstorm chances back into the forecast to finish off the work week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.