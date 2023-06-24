Radio Field Day provides opportunity for ham radio enthusiasts across Siouxland to enjoy their hobby

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Ham radio was first used in the 1890′s.

Today a group gathered at the MId-America Air Museum in Sioux City to participate in the annual field day held by The National Association for Amateur Radio.

For the next 24 hours, a group of Siouxland ham radio enthusiasts will be using ham radios to contact people from all over the world.

“It’s interesting and fun, I’ve talked to people on like 210 different countries, there are people that will be here later that have talked to over 300,” said James Rhodes, a member of the Siouxland Amateur Radio Association.

Groups will set up all across the country to communicate through various different channels.

“We run phone modes, and we run Morse code, and radioteletype, and some what we call digital modes that are just basically from computer to computer and you operate from a keyboard,” said Rhodes.

While the 24-hour-long event is an engaging way for many to enjoy a hobby, it has a practical use for emergency preparedness according to those who participate in the event.

“We go out for all the emergency things that happen, floods, and you name it, we’re out there,” said Rhodes.

The group plans to wrap up there radio transmissions around noon on Sunday.

