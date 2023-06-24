Siouxland athletes come together for day of fun at Northwest Iowa Playmakers camp

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Sports are such a fun and exciting aspect of many people’s lives, but there can sometimes be barriers or limitations.

Playmakers is a non-profit organization aiming to make sports inclusive of everyone, and they were in action this weekend up in Orange City, Iowa.

Smiles, laughter, and end-zone celebrations... that was the name of the game at the third annual Northwest Iowa Playmakers camp on Saturday where over 60 participants took part in a day full of fun competition.

“It’s really cool to see the smiles on their faces. Everyone enjoying what they’re doing, and it’s just, it’s really cool to see,” said Dominic Schmitz, student and football player at MOC-Floyd Valley high school.

The Northwest Iowa Playmakers camp is designed for people of all ages with disabilities from areas all around Siouxland. Each participant had the chance to show off their best skills as they learned new drills and competed in plenty of different games.

“I’m just having fun and then having a good day and just having fun. I learned about different drills like football, catching, hitting, everything,” said Weston Miner, camp participant from Wakefield, Nebraska.

The athletes definitely came to impress showcasing some solid skills when it comes to football drills.

“Some of these one-hand catches when we were running routes was pretty cool,” said Schmitz.

The day was all about having fun, jumping right in to run drills, and of course, making lots of memories.

“Relationships is one of our biggest focuses of this day, and to see participants who have come for now two and even three years... and just to have that connection with them annually has been a lot of fun just to see as somebody involved,” said Grant Hegstad, Northwest Iowa Playmakers Camp Organizer, MOC-Floyd Valley football head coach.

Playmakers is a non-profit organization designed to build leadership and character through sports and academics across the nation. Three years ago, Northwest Iowa jumped right in on the action and hopes to keep growing the fun for many years to come.

“The smiles, the joy that you see that our participants have... just the connections that you see fostered among people, the relationships that are built even within three hours in a simple camp. That’s pretty neat to experience,” said Hegstad.

The day was made possible thanks to the help of about 40 volunteers including players from the MOC-Floyd Valley and Unity Christian football teams. But even some of the Playmakers athletes proved to be the stronger ones at the end of the day.

