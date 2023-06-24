Voice actress Kat Cressida honored at Sioux City comic book store

By Connor Trett
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -If you grew up a fan of Jessie from Toy Story, DeDe from Dexter’s Laboratory, or the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney theme parks; then you definitely know the voice of Kat Cressida.

The voice actress was in Sioux City at ACME comics Saturday signing autographs. The Sioux City city council even came by and made a proclamation making June 24th Kat Cressida Day in Sioux City, and she was also made an honorary member of ACME Comics’ 501st Legion.

ACME Comics also held auctions and raffles outside the store to raise money for Camp High Hopes.

