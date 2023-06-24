Winnebago Police Department looking for a missing 4-year-old girl

Selena Nichols
Selena Nichols(Ashley Baker)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to a Facebook post shared by South Sioux City Police Department, 4- year- old Selena Nichols has been missing since Wednesday.

She’s described as a native female, about three feet three inches tall and weighing about 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should call the Winnebago Police Department at (402) 878-2245.

