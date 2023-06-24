Women Veterans recognized at ‘Female Veteran Appreciation Event’

JACKSON, Neb. (KTIV) - Two Siouxland organizations came together to recognize Female Veterans, Friday night.

The Wounded Warrior Project and Iowa Works partnered up with Rev Tac to hold a female veterans appreciation event. It was open to any female veteran or active service member and their families. Rev Tac’s shooting range was open and instructors were available.

Organizers decided that they wanted to change up what they normally do at events, so they decided to partner with Rev Tac. They held the event during the month of June since the 12th was Women’s Veterans Day.

“The women veteran population is actually the fastest growing population for us with the wounded warrior project. So its really important for us to make sure we are getting out, allowing them to build comradery, connection with each other and tie them into the larger veteran community because we are all in it together, brothers and sisters,” said John Hicks, Outreach Specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project.

The event concluded with a dinner, bonfire, and music.

