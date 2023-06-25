Council to consider solid waste agreement will lower garbage fees

Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City residents could soon opt for a smaller trash container and save money on their bills.

On Monday, the Sioux City City Council is being asked to approve a solid waste collections, recycling and disposal agreement with Gill Hauling. The agreement allows for so-called, small-volume users to opt for a 65 gallon container at a lower price than a 95 gallon container.

On July 1st, all Sioux City residents will see a lower monthly bill from last year and pay $17.60 per month for a 95 gallon container and $15.55 for a 65 gallon container. After the first year, prices could be adjusted between 3% and 5% based on midwest consumer price index collections fees paid to Gill Hauling.

