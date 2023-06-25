Man dies in Estherville house fire

(MGN)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Estherville, Iowa (KTIV) The Estherville fire department responded to a house fire at 219 South 8th street Saturday morning after a resident reported the fire.

When a fire officer and the Estherville Police department arrived on the scene, they tried to make their way into the home according to a press release on the fire department’s Facebook page.

There was low heavy smoke coming out of the ground floor entry door at that time. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they quickly deployed the Aerial to ventilate the roof and entry teams made advancement into the home. According to the release, it took firefighters around 30 minutes before they were able to locate a 61-year-old male victim, due to the heavy smoke.

The fire is still under investigation at this time and the name of the victim hasn’t been released

The Estherville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Estherville Police Department, Emmet County Sheriffs Department, Wallingford Fire Department, Gruver Fire Department, Estherville Ambulance Service, Emmet County Medical Examiner and Iowa Fire Marshal Office.

