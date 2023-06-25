Mild temperatures and strong winds close out the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Sunday everyone! We saw some severe weather make its way through Siouxland throughout the day on Saturday, but we’ve thankfully cleared things up since. This Sunday has been partly cloudy and mild, with our lows below average in the upper 70s. It’s also been quite breezy, with a northwesterly wind coming in at about 20 mph with 30 mph gusts.

The skies will clear up a bit by the time we get to the evening, making way for a mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s across Siouxland. It’ll continue to be breezy as well, with 10-20 mph northwesterly winds and gusts hitting 30 mph.

We’ll keep those mostly clear skies around as we get into the day Monday. We’ll also see our temperatures get back to near average ranges, peaking in the mid-80s across Siouxland. However, the wind will be continuing to blow fairly strong, coming in from the north-northwest at around 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

The winds will finally die down by the time we get to Monday night, now coming in at just 5-10 mph from the north. It’ll be mostly clear and mild, with lows in the upper 50s across the viewing area.

This will lead into a gorgeous day on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. The winds will also continue to be nice and calm, coming in from the south-southeast at around 5-10 mph.

We’ll see the cloud cover pick up as we head into Tuesday evening, and we could likely also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way through Siouxland in the overnight hours. Lows will be above average, in the mid-60s for much of us. The winds also will have likely picked back up a bit, coming in from the southeast at around 15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Some of that rain could stick around into Wednesday morning, but we’re expecting it to be mostly sunny and hot by the time we get to the afternoon, with highs peaking in the upper 80s and low 90s across Siouxland. It’ll stay clear into Wednesday night and Thursday, before we welcome back some more shower chances to lead us into the weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

