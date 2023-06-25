See viewer pictures from last night’s storms in Siouxland

Shelly Naja questioned whether this was a UFO or storm when she sent this picture to KTIV.
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Here are pictures from last night’s storms. Tornado warnings were issued for Buena Vista and Pocahontas Counties in Iowa late last night. No injuries or significant damage reports were reported to law enforcement but some crops did sustain damage.

Chip Binning captured this photo of what looks like a tornado kicking up dust north of Newell, Iowa.

Chip Binning captured this photo of the storm north of Newell during a tornado warning.
Alli Robbins captured this amazing picture south of Alta looking towards Storm Lake.

Alli Robbins captured this photo south of Alta looking towards Storm Lake.
Mandi Webber captured this cloud formation in Remsen, Iowa

Mandi Webber captured this incredible storm photo near Remsen, Iowa
Michelle Ryan captured this shelf cloud near Remsen.

Michelle Ryan captured this shelf cloud near Remsen
Christy Miller captured this wall cloud near Hinton.

Christy Miller captured this wall cloud near Hinton.
Barb Suhr captured this photo near Coleridge, Nebraska.

Barb Suhr captured this storm photo in Coleridge, Nebraska
Bryson Harder showed us some quarter sized hail that fell near Truesdale, Iowa.

Bryson Harder captured this picture of quarter sized hail near Truesdale.
A rainbow appears while fishing at a farm pond near Sioux City: Photo by Jake Dunn

Rainbow after the storm taken by Jake Dunn
