See viewer pictures from last night’s storms in Siouxland
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Here are pictures from last night’s storms. Tornado warnings were issued for Buena Vista and Pocahontas Counties in Iowa late last night. No injuries or significant damage reports were reported to law enforcement but some crops did sustain damage.
Chip Binning captured this photo of what looks like a tornado kicking up dust north of Newell, Iowa.
Alli Robbins captured this amazing picture south of Alta looking towards Storm Lake.
Mandi Webber captured this cloud formation in Remsen, Iowa
Michelle Ryan captured this shelf cloud near Remsen.
Christy Miller captured this wall cloud near Hinton.
Barb Suhr captured this photo near Coleridge, Nebraska.
Bryson Harder showed us some quarter sized hail that fell near Truesdale, Iowa.
A rainbow appears while fishing at a farm pond near Sioux City: Photo by Jake Dunn
