Sioux City PD raising money for the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Police Department held a fundraiser to support the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team Sunday afternoon with their second Cover the Cruiser event.

The event was held outside of Fleet Farm in Sioux City where people could come by and put a sticker on a police cruiser. Stickers were $5 a piece with all proceeds donated to the Sioux City Knights.

“We’ve been involved with helping out the Special Olympics for a number of years. We did the Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse, and now we’re doing our Cover the Cruiser event,” said Sgt. Tom Gill. “We just feel it’s important to help these athletes, to help sponsor them to go to their events; we just helped out with the young man that went to Germany to compete in some powerlifting for the Special Olympics. We love doing that, we love helping out the Special Olympics, and we’ll continue doing that.”

When KTIV was at the event there were already around 100 stickers on the cruiser, meaning the Knights will be bringing in at least $500 thanks to Sioux City PD.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.