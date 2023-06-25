Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa

A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.(YouNews Submission/Deb Willhite)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms developed in Iowa late on Saturday into early Sunday morning, causing several reports of damage.

The earlier round of storms formed and moved eastward between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., generally along and north of U.S. Highway 20. Hail up to quarter-sized was reported with this initial activity, as well as several incidences of strong, gusty winds. Isolated tree damage was reported in Janesville, Oelwein, Dyersville, Dubuque, and Galena.

Sporadic power outages were initially reported; under 900 customers were without power in Fayette County as of 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, with dozens of others in several counties along the storms’ path.

Farther south, large hail was reported with a cluster of storms in Wapello County in the 5 o’clock hour. The largest report was of a hailstone 2.5 inches in diameter southeast of Ottumwa.

Additional storms tracked through northern Iowa later Saturday night into Sunday morning, producing more large hail. A swath of hail fell in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area, with reports ranging from half-dollar to baseball-sized hailstones between about 12:45 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Large hailstones sit by a tape measure after falling in Waterloo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Large hailstones sit by a tape measure after falling in Waterloo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.(YouNews Submission/Mike Weiss)

No additional severe weather is expected in eastern Iowa on Sunday, though scattered showers and storms are possible.

View other viewers’ YouNews submissions from yesterday’s severe weather, or share your own:

