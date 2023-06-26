City council looking at short term management agreement for Long Lines Family Recreation Center climbing wall

A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A temporary agreement between the management company for the climbing wall at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center and the city of Sioux City could be approved pending a decision by city council council Monday night

The agreement with the company Whitewater and the city was set to expire at the end of this month after the agreement started in June of last year

Under the temporary agreement Whitewater would continue to receive a $8,333 monthly management fee from the city as well as an additional 50,00 dollars for facility upgrades and marketing.

According to council homework Whitewater would retain all revenue from the operation and management of the facility while a long term management agreement is negotiated.

A long term proposal could be brought back for council consideration as early as August.

At a previous Sioux City Council Meeting in early June Parks Director Matt Salvatore was hopeful the partnership would continue.

“I think they’re they’re interested they have some ideas to reduce the city’s investment into the climbing wall operations,” Salvatore said at a June 5 council meeting.

At the same council meeting Mayor Bob Scott said he believes the climbing wall is an asset to the community, but he’s willing to look at cost effective alternatives.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Update: Winnebago Police Department reports missing four-year-old has been located.
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Shelly Naja questioned whether this was a UFO or storm when she sent this picture to KTIV.
See viewer pictures from last night’s storms in Siouxland

Latest News

Coaches Corner: Kingsley-Pierson baseball focusing on holding each other accountable as postseason approaches
With four performances left to go for the orchestra, make sure you catch a glimpse of the free...
Sioux City Municipal Band is halfway through their season
Sioux City Municipal Band
Sioux City PD raising money for the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team