City council looking at short term management agreement for Long Lines Family Recreation Center climbing wall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A temporary agreement between the management company for the climbing wall at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center and the city of Sioux City could be approved pending a decision by city council council Monday night

The agreement with the company Whitewater and the city was set to expire at the end of this month after the agreement started in June of last year

Under the temporary agreement Whitewater would continue to receive a $8,333 monthly management fee from the city as well as an additional 50,00 dollars for facility upgrades and marketing.

According to council homework Whitewater would retain all revenue from the operation and management of the facility while a long term management agreement is negotiated.

A long term proposal could be brought back for council consideration as early as August.

At a previous Sioux City Council Meeting in early June Parks Director Matt Salvatore was hopeful the partnership would continue.

“I think they’re they’re interested they have some ideas to reduce the city’s investment into the climbing wall operations,” Salvatore said at a June 5 council meeting.

At the same council meeting Mayor Bob Scott said he believes the climbing wall is an asset to the community, but he’s willing to look at cost effective alternatives.

